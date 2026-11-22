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Body bags recovered from candy factory

Rescue workers recovered 24 body bags containing human remains from a massive fire at a candy factory in Indonesia's western Banten province, local media reported, as search operations on Sunday continued amid uncertainty over the number of casualties and missing workers. The blaze erupted on Saturday at around 4.30 pm local time (0930GMT) in the office building and warehouse of PT Fonusa Agung Mulia in the Pancatama Industrial Estate in Serang Regency's Cikande district, according to the local English-language daily Jakarta Globe.

Flames spread rapidly across storage areas, destroying finished goods, raw materials and factory equipment before firefighters extinguished the main fire roughly 14 hours later. Joint crews remained on site Sunday to cool debris and douse smoldering embers.

Search suspended overnight

A day after the blaze tore through the building, firefighters were still battling remaining hotspots, and the search for dozens of missing workers was suspended overnight. Search operations are scheduled to resume on Monday morning.

“Search and evacuation operations inside the production building and offices will be carried out once cooling is completed and the site is declared safe by personnel,” said Banten Regional Police Senior Commissioner Maruli Ahiles Hutapea. He added that authorities were coordinating with families and the company to verify employee whereabouts.

Workers unaccounted for

In a statement, the factory said that 24 of the 65 workers involved had returned home and four were receiving medical treatment. Another 29 remained missing, while the whereabouts of eight more had yet to be confirmed.

Remains sent for examination

Police transferred the body bags to the police postmortem unit for examination, and authorities deployed a disaster victim identification team of forensic specialists, DNA experts and forensic dentists. Authorities have not confirmed a final death toll pending forensic examination of the remains, nor have they announced what triggered the fire.

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