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Call for nuclear arms reduction

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington, Moscow and Beijing are “uniquely positioned” to discuss reducing nuclear weapons and lowering the risk of their use, calling for closer cooperation among the three nuclear powers during trilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The world’s three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia, and China (are) uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth, and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used,” he said. Trump acknowledged that giving up “thousands of weapons” remains difficult for major leaders.

“Thousands of weapons, and you’re supposed to give them up, and yet you have countries, in addition to us, in much smaller numbers, but they have nuclear weapons also,” he said. “Once you have the nuclear weapons, it’s very hard to not have them. It’s very hard to give them up as a leader of a country,” Trump added.

The US president described trilateral cooperation as “vital” to combating nuclear proliferation worldwide, pointing to the ongoing war in Iran. “We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Ukraine war and a three-way dialogue

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said his earlier bilateral meeting with Putin in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen focused largely on the conflict. “That’s pretty much what the discussion was about, and I think things are happening,” he said, expressing hope that both Moscow and Kyiv “would like to see an end to that war,” which began in 2022.

Trump also congratulated Xi on hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, describing the inaugural meeting among the three leaders as “really making history.” He stressed that the US, Russia and China have a “special responsibility” to maintain “open, respectful, and productive” dialogue.

“No problems were ever solved under the old school, refusing to talk about it. ... No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement,” he said.

Proposed measures on the International Criminal Court

Trump announced plans to propose joint measures with China and Russia aimed at protecting national sovereignty from the International Criminal Court, which none of the three countries has joined. “In another area of potential cooperation between us, I’ll be suggesting ways to protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations, which is the International Criminal Court,” he said.

Trump described the Hague-based court as having “gotten out of control” and claimed it had exceeded its jurisdiction. The US has imposed sanctions on the court amid longstanding opposition to its jurisdiction over American nationals.

Washington’s opposition also intensified following the court’s November 2024 arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

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