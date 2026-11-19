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Verdict watched on a screen in the camps

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s highest court, ruled on Thursday that Myanmar’s military committed genocide against the Rohingya during its 2017 crackdown in Rakhine State, and the verdict was met with tears, prayers and relief across the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar in southern Bangladesh. In a packed hall, rows of red plastic chairs faced a large screen, where elderly Rohingya men in white prayer caps sat alongside young refugees. Some raised mobile phones to record the proceedings, while others watched in silence.

On the screen, a judge in The Hague, thousands of kilometres away, delivered a verdict the refugees had waited nine years to hear. In a 9-6 decision, the court found that Myanmar’s security forces had killed about 10,000 Rohingya and committed widespread atrocities, including sexual violence and attacks on children.

For many in the camps, the ruling marked international recognition of the atrocities that had driven them from their homeland. It also raised a question of whether the judgment would bring them any closer to returning home.

Survivors react in the camps

Syed Qasim, 60, and Ahmad Ali, both survivors of the military crackdown, were among those watching in Jamtoli camp. The verdict brought back memories of relatives killed in Myanmar for Qasim. “We have spent years separated from our homeland,” he told Anadolu. “The Myanmar army killed my brother and his family in 2017. We don’t want to live as refugees anymore.”

Ali hoped the ruling would force Myanmar to acknowledge the Rohingya and allow their return. “This verdict will put pressure on the Myanmar government to recognize us and take us back,” he told Anadolu, adding: “The international community should pressure them. They are killers.”

At Hakimpara High School in Camp 15, Mohammad Rashid, 18, had gathered with eight family members to watch the proceedings, which they had been following since noon. They broke down in tears when the verdict came. “At least the world now knows that they killed many of us,” Rashid told Anadolu.

Another young refugee, Ayat Ullah, described similar scenes across the camp. “We fled here with our lives. Now, after nine years of waiting, we are overjoyed to see the genocide case reach a decisive conclusion,” he told Anadolu.

Justice and repatriation seen as separate questions

Syed Ullah, founding president of the United Council of Rohingya, described the verdict as a milestone for a community that had spent nearly a decade seeking accountability. “We hope this ruling will increase international attention and engagement on the Rohingya crisis,” he told Anadolu. “The international community, particularly the Bangladesh government, must continue to prioritize the issue and work toward creating a path for Rohingya refugees to return to their homeland.”

He questioned how the judgment would be enforced. ICJ judgments are binding, but the court has no independent enforcement mechanism, and political divisions within the UN Security Council could complicate implementation.

Some refugees were already distinguishing between legal recognition and changes to their daily lives. Nur Kamal, a camp resident, said he expected little immediate improvement. “At least the international community has recognized our persecution,” he told Anadolu.

Mohammad Zubair, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, said the judgment could strengthen international support and increase diplomatic pressure on Myanmar. Mujibur Rahman, a Rohingya activist and founder of the Arakan Rohingya Football Federation, welcomed the prospect of accountability. “We believe those who persecuted and oppressed us must one day face justice,” he told Anadolu, before cautioning against treating the verdict as a solution to the refugee crisis. “Justice is one thing, and repatriation is another,” he said.

A generation growing up in exile

The judgment came more than nine years after Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown in Rakhine State that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh. Survivors described mass killings, rape, the burning of villages and forced displacement, and many crossed rivers and forests to reach Bangladesh, abandoning homes, farmland and relatives.

Including those displaced before 2017, about 1.2 million Rohingya now live in the overcrowded settlements of Cox’s Bazar. Years of displacement have left them facing restrictions on movement, limited employment opportunities, and inadequate access to education, healthcare and security. For many children, the camps are the only home they have known.

The refugees want Myanmar to restore their citizenship and fundamental rights, guarantee their security and provide freedom of movement and access to essential services. Successive diplomatic initiatives have failed to secure sustainable repatriation, and renewed fighting in Rakhine State has further complicated their prospects.

Nur Mohammad, the head “majhi”, or community leader, of Camp 2W, told Anadolu that the verdict had done little to restore his confidence in repatriation. “We don’t really have genuine hope of returning,” he said. “Where would we go back to? The whole of Myanmar is a battlefield.”

International recognition, uncertain return

Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said the ruling carried significance beyond the Rohingya community. “Such recognition would fulfil a longstanding demand of the Rohingya,” he told Anadolu. “It would establish that the Rohingya are a persecuted community and that the crimes committed against them by Myanmar have been internationally recognized.”

Mizanur said the judgment could strengthen the moral obligation of UN member states to support the refugees and increase pressure on Myanmar. Recognition of the Rohingya’s historical roots and citizenship claims would also be important, he added, noting that Myanmar has long treated the Rohingya as outsiders and denied them citizenship.

He cautioned against expecting an immediate return. “Repatriation will not begin immediately as a direct result of the ruling,” he said. “However, it will strengthen the Rohingya position and could increase international pressure for their return to their homeland.”

The Gambia filed the case against Myanmar in November 2019, alleging violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention. In January 2020, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya and preserve evidence, and it subsequently rejected Myanmar’s preliminary objections and proceeded to hear the case.

Thursday’s judgment established Myanmar’s responsibility under international law, but the ICJ does not prosecute individual military commanders, and its decision cannot itself secure repatriation. Back in Cox’s Bazar, the verdict brought a rare celebration to settlements where refugees have spent nearly a decade in exile. The courtroom in The Hague was thousands of kilometers away, while the villages they had fled lay much closer, across the border in Myanmar.

“We hope to return to our homeland someday,” Atiq Ullah, a Rohingya refugee, told Anadolu.

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