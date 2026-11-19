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Commission confirms AI-generated campaign

The European Commission confirmed on Thursday that a cyber campaign targeting its systems was generated by artificial intelligence, saying it has found no evidence of a widespread data breach affecting its staff. Spokesperson Thomas Regnier said at the commission’s midday briefing in Brussels that the incident was detected on Oct. 22 and confirmed following an initial investigation on Oct. 26.

Regnier confirmed that the campaign involved the misuse of an AI tool. He stressed that the investigation was ongoing and that the commission would take any necessary measures based on its findings.

Applications taken down

The commission immediately launched an investigation and took preventive measures, including temporarily taking down several applications, Regnier said. “As a protective and preventive measure, we temporarily took down several applications, and most of them have since then been restored,” he said.

Politico report on possible data compromise

Politico had earlier reported, citing an EU official, that a cyberattack targeting the European Commission may have compromised a large amount of personal data. The commission believes it has contained most of the attack, but the full extent of the potential damage remains unclear, according to the report.

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