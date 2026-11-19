Database breached in September and October

Politico reported on Thursday that up to 4,000 retired New York City government workers had their personal, financial and health-related information accessed by hackers who breached an online database used to process medical reimbursement claims. The database is operated by Atticus Administration, a company responsible for processing payments under a settlement involving the city and health insurer EmblemHealth.

Citing confidential records and a person familiar with the incident, Politico reported that an unidentified user first accessed the database on Sept. 20 and returned several times on Oct. 5-8. The compromised information included retirees’ names, internal identification numbers, medical providers, copayment amounts and, in some cases, information about family members or representatives.

Settlement payments at stake

The database was established to help distribute up to $53 million in reimbursements to retired municipal workers who had allegedly been wrongly charged medical copayments. The payments stem from a class-action lawsuit that a retiree advocacy group filed against New York City in 2022, and the settlement is still awaiting judicial approval.

Suspicious claims flagged as invalid

Suspicious reimbursement claims were submitted through the database on Oct. 12 after the breach and were flagged as invalid, according to a letter from Atticus co-CEO Thomas Logan. EmblemHealth spokesperson Alex Gomez said the company suspected the submissions were attempts to obtain fraudulent payments, adding that no settlement money had been distributed and that the incident had not affected the schedule for reviewing claims.

Authorities have not identified those responsible for the intrusion, and there is no indication that the incident was linked to other cyberattacks reported this week, according to Politico. The report said there is also no evidence that money intended for retirees was stolen.

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