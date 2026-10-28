Anthropic IPO faces commoditization risks

Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic unveiled its Wall Street prospectus on Monday, revealing plans for a record-breaking stock market debut that would value the San Francisco-based company at $1 trillion while warning investors that commoditization and slowing growth threaten its future.

Growth slowdown and valuation cuts

The filing highlights three converging risks that have already tempered investor enthusiasm, with the firm's valuation sliding from $2 trillion in mid-August to roughly $1.5 trillion today. Quarter-on-quarter growth slowed dramatically from 145 percent in the second quarter to 45 percent in the third, cooling expectations ahead of the listing.

Unlike diversified technology giants such as Google or Meta, Anthropic derives "substantially all of our revenue" from AI tools alone, leaving it without advertising empires or cloud computing divisions to cushion any downturn. The company acknowledged that its safety measures "could slow our capability gains relative to competitors that do not adopt similar constraints," even as each new Claude version drives sales—more than 80 percent of last quarter's revenue came from models less than six months old.

The threat from so-called open models—freely downloadable alternatives to proprietary systems like Claude—has intensified as their performance trails closed models by only about four months, according to research institute Epoch AI. Chinese firm Moonshot offers its Kimi K3.1 Pro at half the cost of Claude Opus 5.5, and among paid offerings from Anthropic, OpenAI and Google, none has maintained market leadership for long.

Anthropic cut Claude Opus prices by 20 percent in September, following OpenAI's fivefold reduction in July, while Morningstar data shows AI text-processing prices have collapsed 97 percent from $17 at year-end 2024 to 50 cents today. Developer platform Vercel reported that open models processed more than half of its text traffic in August, up from 13 percent in April, though Anthropic still captured nearly two-thirds of spending on the platform. Malik Ahmed Khan, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said that even a 90 percent price cut would not shrink total AI spending as long as usage keeps growing at its current pace.

Locked-in costs and sector exposure

To maintain its technological edge, Anthropic has committed to paying at least $417 billion since late 2025 to rent chips and servers—nearly 13 years of revenue at its first-half 2026 sales pace. These obligations persist regardless of business conditions, Anthropic warned, and the total could nearly double if cancellable or planned contracts are included.

Google and Amazon serve simultaneously as Anthropic's shareholders, suppliers and resellers, creating complex interdependencies that the International Monetary Fund fears could produce a "triple whammy" if AI proves less profitable than expected—falling stock prices, debts that are harder to repay, and promised revenue that never materializes. Research firm New Constructs termed the listing "an unprecedented test of investor gullibility," while rival OpenAI—whose chief Sam Altman called going public "ill-advised" this year—plans to delay its own listing until 2027 to observe market reception. SpaceX raised record capital in June, and both Google and Meta are currently seeking fresh funding for their data center expansions.