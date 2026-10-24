L'Echo on Saturday published findings showing that at least 47 Belgian companies and institutions have suffered data breaches since the beginning of 2026, affecting hundreds of thousands of people and surpassing last year's total in just the first few months.

Dark web monitoring reveals scope

The findings emerged from dark web monitoring conducted by L'Echo alongside cybersecurity firm Fox&Fish Cyberdefense and were confirmed by the Belgian Centre for Cybersecurity. Municipal authorities, hospitals, travel agencies and private companies numbered among the affected organizations. The leaked information includes names, dates of birth, bank account numbers, telephone numbers and home addresses, according to the newspaper.

Experts warn of accelerating threat

Mathias Vissers, co-founder of Fox&Fish Cyberdefense, told the newspaper that artificial intelligence will dramatically worsen the situation. "With artificial intelligence, the volume of cyberattacks and data leaks will multiply in the coming months," Vissers said. "We must prepare for the shock," he warned, adding that criminals can purchase leaked data for just a few hundred euros.

Personal data weaponized for fraud

In some cases, more personal material including family photographs has also been exposed. Cybercriminals can combine such information with data obtained from other sources to build detailed profiles of potential victims, making it easier to gain their trust and carry out fraud — particularly through phishing attacks. The investigation noted that the number of organizations affected in early 2026 has already exceeded the total reported for all of last year.