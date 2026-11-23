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Public access suspended

The European Commission on Monday detected a cybersecurity incident involving the personal data of users on its EU Academy online learning platform, leading to the suspension of public access to the service. Public access was disabled following the incident, and measures to contain, mitigate and limit the impact were taken. Preventive, detective and corrective controls were also reportedly implemented.

Investigation and potential risks

The incident remained under investigation, while the academy warned of potential risks including the loss of user data, spearphishing attacks, identity misuse or impersonation, spam and other attempts to gain unauthorized access to users' information.

Advice for users

The academy urged EU Academy users to remain alert to suspicious or unsolicited emails and messages. It also asked them to avoid sharing personal information with new contacts approaching them in connection with the platform or related activities.

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