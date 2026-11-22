Firefighters searched through the rubble of a health centre in Sloviansk, Ukraine, on November 22, 2026, after a Russian air strike left the building in ruins. One person remains trapped beneath the debris, and heavy machinery is operating at the site.
Our site processes your personal data through cookies. Analytics and marketing cookies other than the essential ones are used only with your explicit consent. Details: Cookie Notice.
You have reported this comment as spam. Your request is being reviewed.