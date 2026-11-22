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Casualties in Deir ez-Zor

A Syrian soldier was killed and two others were injured during a mine-clearing operation in the western rural area of Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing the ministry's media and communications department, that the casualties occurred as soldiers were "dismantling mines and remnants of war in the town of Al-Tarif."

Remnants of a 14-year war

Syrian authorities regularly report deaths and injuries caused by explosions from remnants of war left behind by the 14-year conflict that the regime of ousted President Bashar Assad waged against the Syrian people from 2011 to 2024.

The war killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people and caused massive destruction to infrastructure before opposition fighters entered Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, leading to the fall of the Assad regime.

Field operations continue

Syrian authorities and international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, continue field operations in several parts of Syria to detect mines and unexploded ordnance left by the war.

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