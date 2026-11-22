See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Hundreds of attempts daily at Corpus Christi

Major US ports and shipping companies are facing a growing wave of cyberattack attempts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global trade routes and energy supplies. The Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the largest US gateway for crude oil exports, handles around 2.3 million barrels per day and is experiencing hundreds or even thousands of attempted cyberattacks daily, according to the report.

Port Chief Executive Kent Britton said hackers were probing computer networks for vulnerabilities and impersonating senior executives in fraudulent messages aimed at gaining unauthorized access. The attacks range from automated password-guessing attempts to more sophisticated efforts to steal or destroy data.

Coast Guard and FBI look into tanker intrusions

The Port of Los Angeles reported blocking 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August, nearly twice its monthly average in 2023. The US Coast Guard, for its part, recorded a 17% increase in maritime cyber incidents last year.

In August, the Coast Guard and the FBI investigated suspected cyber intrusions involving two US-bound tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas from the Mediterranean to Galveston, Texas. The vessels' networks were reportedly compromised near the Strait of Gibraltar, prompting security inspections on Aug. 21 and 24, and authorities have not publicly identified those responsible.

North Carolina Ports and Maersk also affected

The report also highlighted an August cyberattack on North Carolina Ports that temporarily delayed gate operations and forced staff to switch to manual cargo processing. Shipping giant Maersk disclosed a data breach this month, although it said operations were unaffected and the incident did not involve ransomware.

World

US-Iran deal key to easing global financial crises, Turkish FM says

Economy

Baykar delivers 1st 3 Kizilelma unmanned fighter jets to security forces

Türkiye

D-8 adopts Antalya framework to strengthen climate cooperation