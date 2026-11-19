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Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar said on Thursday that it had delivered the first three Bayraktar Kizilelma unmanned fighter jets to Türkiye's security forces, nearly four years after the aircraft's maiden flight. In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the company said the Kizilelma had become the world's first unmanned fighter jet to enter military service. "Today, we deliver to our nation the dream we set out to build 20 years ago," Baykar said.

Specifications of the Kizilelma

Developed with Baykar's own funding, the Kizilelma is designed for air-to-air combat and strikes against surface targets, and the company is also developing it to operate from ships with short flight decks. The jet measures 14.5 meters (47.6 feet) in length, has a 10-meter (32.8-foot) wingspan and a maximum takeoff weight of 8.5 metric tons.

According to Baykar, it can reach a maximum speed of Mach 0.9, or 90% of the speed of sound, and remain airborne for more than three hours.

From maiden flight to autonomous formation

Baykar unveiled the project in 2021 and showcased the prototype the following year at the TEKNOFEST aerospace and technology festival in the northern Turkish city of Samsun. The aircraft completed its maiden flight on Dec. 14, 2022, flying for 18 minutes at Baykar's test center in Corlu, northwestern Türkiye.

In April 2023, the Kizilelma flew in close formation with Baykar's Akinci drone during tests in Corlu, and the two aircraft later repeated the formation flight before spectators at TEKNOFEST in Istanbul. On Nov. 29, 2025, a Kizilelma struck a jet-powered aerial target with a Turkish-made Gokdogan air-to-air missile during a test off the Black Sea coast near Sinop, according to Baykar.

The following month, two Kizilelma prototypes flew autonomously in close formation over Corlu. Baykar said the aircraft used software developed by its engineers to coordinate their movements and conduct an air patrol along a predetermined route.

Tribute to the team and founder

In Thursday's announcement, Baykar thanked the team behind the aircraft and paid tribute to colleagues who died during its development. The company also honored its late founder, Ozdemir Bayraktar, for his contributions to Türkiye's National Technology Initiative.

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