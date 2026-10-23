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Green investment summit opens in Istanbul ahead of COP31

Green investment summit opens in Istanbul ahead of COP31

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16:01, 23/10/2026, Friday
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Green investment summit opens in Istanbul ahead of COP31
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The Turkish Presidency's Investment Office and the International Investors Association have convened a green investment summit in Istanbul to prepare for November's COP31 climate conference in Antalya.

The Investment Summit Towards COP31 opened on Friday at Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank's headquarters in the Istanbul Financial Center, bringing together senior government officials and global business executives to discuss strategies for mobilizing capital ahead of November's UN climate conference in Antalya.

Green transition financing

The Turkish Presidency's Investment and Finance Office co-organized the gathering with the International Investors Association, structuring the daylong event around investment opportunities spanning green transition financing, sustainable industry, clean energy infrastructure, and the circular economy. Senior representatives from international organizations and leading global companies are scheduled to assess how international capital flows can accelerate Türkiye's shift toward sustainable economic models. Discussions will specifically target policies designed to attract foreign investment supporting the nation's environmental targets.

COP31 host preparations

The summit comes as Türkiye prepares to host COP31, the UN climate conference set to convene in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in November. Government officials emphasized that the Istanbul gathering serves as a critical platform for aligning international investment strategies with the upcoming conference's objectives. Participants are expected to deliberate on regulatory frameworks and financial instruments necessary to scale up green funding across emerging markets.

The daylong program commenced with opening speeches at Ziraat Bank's Istanbul Financial Center headquarters, followed by sessions examining specific investment mechanisms and transition policies. The Turkish Presidency's Investment Office will coordinate follow-up initiatives to channel summit outcomes into concrete financing pipelines ahead of November's climate conference.

Titles :cop31istanbulantalyagreen investmentclimate financeziraat bankistanbul financial centerinternational investors associationturkish presidency investment officesustainable energy
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