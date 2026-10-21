Home
Economy
Business
Ambani's Jio launches record $3.2 billion India IPO amid Musk feud

Ambani's Jio launches record $3.2 billion India IPO amid Musk feud

Yenişafak English AA
09:53, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:37, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
AFP
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Ambani's Jio launches record $3.2 billion India IPO amid Musk feud
File photo

Jio Platforms launched India's largest-ever initial public offering on Wednesday, seeking to raise $3.2 billion as billionaire Mukesh Ambani tests digital expansion plans following a turbulent year of energy disputes and public feuding with Elon Musk.

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, launched a potentially record-breaking initial public offering on Wednesday, testing billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani's digital ambitions after a turbulent year marked by energy conflicts and clashes with Elon Musk.

The Mumbai-based telecom giant is seeking to raise up to $3.2 billion in what would be India's biggest-ever listing, with retail investors invited to participate until Friday. Shares are priced between 1,065 and 1,119 rupees ahead of a likely market debut on October 28, according to exchange filings. Most analysts expect gains when trading begins despite weak broader market performance this year.

Market disruption

Launched a decade ago, Jio's wireless service disrupted the Indian market with steep discounts that rapidly won customers from rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone, building a base of 533 million subscribers. The company's massive user base provides a "strong foundation for future growth," analysts at financial services firm Motilal Oswal said in a research note, though they cautioned that "monetisation of newer digital services" still needs to be "demonstrated at scale."

While Jio derives most revenue from telecommunications, it has expanded into artificial intelligence and is reportedly considering a low-orbit satellite constellation to provide internet services from space. The IPO comes seven years in the making and represents a critical step in Reliance's strategy to evolve beyond its traditional oil business, which still generates the bulk of the conglomerate's profits.

Geopolitical tensions

The listing coincides with a delicate diplomatic moment for Ambani, who is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday in Jamnagar — home to Reliance's massive refinery complex — as Washington seeks to boost energy cooperation with India. Reliance's refining operations drew American anger last year when White House adviser Peter Navarro accused Indian tycoons of profiting from the Ukraine war through discounted Russian crude purchases, widely interpreted as a reference to Ambani despite no specific names being mentioned.

The billionaire also faces public attacks from Elon Musk, who this month accused unnamed Indian "oligarchs" of blocking Starlink's entry into the country and referred to Ambani as "Prime Minister Ambani" and the "real boss of India." Reliance responded by stating it had never "feared competition" and welcomed rival offerings in satellite communications, including Starlink, according to a company statement.

Titles :mukesh ambanijio platformsreliance industrieselon muskstarlinkmarco rubioindia ipojamnagar
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026