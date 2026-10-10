Global financial leaders, government ministers and industry experts will gather in London on Oct. 13-14 for the 5th Annual AlBaraka Summit, where they will examine the role of Islamic finance in economic development and explore ethical investment frameworks at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House.

Ethics and Economic Development

The two-day gathering will operate under the theme "Ethics in Action: Rebuilding Foundations and Advancing the Global Impact of the Islamic Economy," bringing together scholars and representatives from both Muslim-majority and non-Muslim-majority markets to explore financial inclusion and sustainable growth. Delegates will focus on translating Islamic economic principles — including justice, accountability, risk-sharing and social responsibility — into practical outcomes across financial markets, regulation and technology, according to the organizers. Anadolu Agency will serve as the summit's global communications partner.

London as Global Financial Hub

Yousef Hassan Khalawi, secretary-general of the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, said in a statement that London's position as a major international financial center makes it an important venue for discussions on the future of Islamic finance. "London provides an important setting for that conversation, connecting Islamic finance with one of the world's leading international financial centers," he said. Khalawi noted that the Islamic economy connects economic activity with broader societal responsibilities rather than focusing solely on financial products.

"The Islamic economy has always been about more than financial products. Its foundations connect economic activity with justice, accountability and responsibility to society," Khalawi stated, adding that "the challenge before us is to ensure those principles are not simply discussed, but put into action." A panel of Islamic banking chief executives on the first day will examine policy, regulation and the sector's global direction, including the evolution of regulatory frameworks and priorities for the industry's next phase.

Agenda and Sectors

The summit aims to strengthen Islamic finance's contribution to economic development by connecting financial activity with ethical principles and broader social responsibilities. Sessions will cover Islamic banking and capital markets, policy and regulation, social finance, Takaful, Waqf and Zakat, alongside discussions on digitalization and entrepreneurship. Participants will also examine the role of international financial centers in advancing the Islamic economy, the organizers said.