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Leaders review strategic partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday, and the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-Germany strategic partnership, according to a statement by the prime minister’s office. India and Germany agreed to keep working closely together on global peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

“The leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. They agreed to continue working closely together to promote global peace, stability and a rules-based international order,” the statement said. New Delhi said the leaders also “emphasised the importance of continued cooperation at multilateral fora in addressing contemporary global challenges.”

Defence, technology and trade

India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, and the leaders reaffirmed “their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including defence and advanced technologies.” “They noted that the India-EU Free Trade agreement would unlock several new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment,” the statement added.

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