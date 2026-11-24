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Record destitution across the UK

Around 3.8 million people across the UK, nearly one million of them children, experienced destitution last year, with the number remaining at record levels, according to new research. The study, funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) and conducted by Heriot-Watt University in partnership with social research firm Verian, found that millions of people struggled to afford basic necessities, including food, adequate clothing, heating and hygiene products.

The figures remain at the levels recorded in 2022, when destitution had risen by almost two-and-a-half times compared with 2017, the research found. Destitution refers to extreme hardship in which individuals and households cannot afford the basic essentials needed to eat, stay warm and dry, and maintain personal hygiene.

London records highest rate among regions

London recorded the highest rate of destitution among UK regions, with around 2% of households experiencing extreme hardship during the period covered by the study. That rate was almost twice the one in the South West, which recorded the lowest proportion of affected households. Within London, the borough of Newham had the highest rate nationally, with more than 3% of households classified as destitute.

Devolved nations report lower rates

The research also found that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recorded lower destitution rates than England and the UK overall. Wales had the lowest rate among the three devolved nations, followed by Scotland, while Northern Ireland recorded a somewhat higher proportion.

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