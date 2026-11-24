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Plant to cover 500 decares on Demirkopru Dam

Türkiye's first floating solar power plant under the Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) program will begin generating electricity early next year, its investor told Anadolu on Tuesday. The facility is under construction on the surface of Demirkopru Dam in the Salihli district of Aegean Manisa province, covering roughly 500 decares.

With an estimated investment of €41 million ($44.8 million), the plant will feature 91,368 solar panels rated at 550 watts each. Its total installed panel capacity will stand at 50.25 megawatt-peak and its grid export capacity at 35 megawatts, with annual output targeted at roughly 77.6 million kilowatt-hours.

Panels lowered onto the water in October

A pre-license was issued on July 23, fieldwork began three months ago and the first panels were lowered onto the water in October. Workers assemble the multi-panel platforms onshore before towing them by boat to the dam's interior sections.

Engineers designed the 8,000-ton floating system with flexible mooring lines and extra cable slack to adapt to changing water levels, winds and waves. Moisture- and sunlight-resistant panels will be monitored remotely alongside wind and water conditions, while regular water sampling tracks fish populations. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has approved the project's Environmental Impact Assessment report.

Phased commissioning planned for 2027

Investor firm chairman Muhammet Balkaya told Anadolu that all engineering and material phases were carried out meticulously because the facility is Türkiye's first such installation. “We will commission the plant in phases and plan to begin generating the first 9 megawatts of electricity between late January and mid-February 2027,” Balkaya said.

He added that the entire facility will be operational by the end of May, providing enough electricity for approximately 20,000 households. Balkaya emphasized that floating solar plants avoid using forest or agricultural land while curbing water evaporation and supporting underwater flora and fish diversity.

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