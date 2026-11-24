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Call targets bipedal industrial robots

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry on Monday launched a call for proposals on the development of humanoid robots for industrial applications, aiming to develop homegrown humanoid robots that outperform rivals. The program targets bipedal robots made for manufacturing assembly, logistics and precision machining.

The program aims to curb reliance on imported subcomponents while cultivating a skilled workforce and fostering high-value-added ecosystems in robot-as-a-service, edge computing and physical artificial intelligence. Funding covers the entire process, including design, prototyping, testing, validation and real-world deployment.

Homegrown components prioritized

The program gives priority to the homegrown development of software architecture, sensors, control and motion systems, torque-controlled actuators, harmonic reducers, servo motors and robotic grippers. Autonomous, decision-making modules and navigation software are also on the priority list.

Minimum technical standards

According to the call's minimum technical standards, each AI-powered bipedal robot must stand at least 1.6 meters (5.25 feet) tall and operate for at least four hours amid mixed tasks. It must also be able to carry at least 15 kilograms (33 pounds) per arm and lift at least 35 kg (77 lbs.) with both arms from waist height.

The Turkish robots will be designed to surpass global counterparts in lifting capacity — with most leading competitors limited to payloads of up to 25 kg (55 lbs.) — and in endurance, speed and navigation. Further requirements include a continuous flat-ground walking speed of at least 1.4 meters (4.6 ft) per second, a running speed of at least 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) per second, the ability to climb steps of at least 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) and operation on slopes of at least 25 degrees.

AI software will help robots with environmental awareness, task planning, human-robot interaction, image processing, sensor data fusion, autonomous motion, peripheral vision, 3D obstacle detection and tactile sensing.

Power specifications, grant and applications

On power, the call requires batteries that can be hot-swapped in no more than three minutes without interrupting operations, and a recharging capability from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes or less. It also requires Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) of three to five to reach at least TRL 8 compliance to ensure safety and quality, alongside other strict requirements.

The call offers a 50% grant on eligible costs for projects of up to 48 months, with no budget cap. Applications will be evaluated on innovation, research and development (R&D) merit, economic value, competence, budget realism, sustainability and social impact, and can be made through rip.sanayi.gov.tr through Dec. 31.

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