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Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on Sunday that Türkiye will issue a commemorative postage stamp and first-day cover on Nov. 29 to mark the first anniversary of a historic achievement by KIZILELMA, the country's first uncrewed fighter jet. In a written statement, he gave details of the items prepared by Türkiye's postal service, PTT, to honor the domestically developed aircraft.

The test off Sinop

Uraloglu recalled that KIZILELMA, developed by Turkish defense company Baykar, achieved a milestone in aviation combat history during a test conducted off the coast of the northern province of Sinop on Nov. 29, 2025. The aircraft successfully struck a target designated by ASELSAN's MURAD AESA radar, using a GOKDOGAN missile developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (TUBITAK SAGE).

The achievement made KIZILELMA the first uncrewed fighter aircraft to shoot down a jet-powered aerial target using a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, according to the minister.

Stamp and first-day cover

Uraloglu said the stamp would preserve the memory of KIZILELMA's achievement on its first anniversary. “We will immortalize KIZILELMA's historic achievement with a commemorative stamp,” he said, adding: “Our commemorative stamp and first-day cover themed ‘Türkiye's First Uncrewed Fighter Aircraft KIZILELMA' will be issued on Nov. 29.”

A special first-day postmark bearing the inscription “Türkiye's First Uncrewed Fighter Aircraft KIZILELMA 29.11.2026 TEKIRDAG” will be available at the Tekirdag PTT Directorate beginning the same day, Uraloglu announced. “Our philatelic products will be available for sale at PTT branches and on our website, www.filateli.gov.tr,” he said.

Separately, it was announced that three KIZILELMA uncrewed fighter jets entered the inventory of Türkiye's security forces earlier this week following the completion of acceptance tests.

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