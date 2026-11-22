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COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Sunday that some countries obstructed progress at the climate summit by focusing on individual words and introducing issues unrelated to climate change. Kurum spoke to reporters following a plenary session in Antalya, according to a statement by Türkiye's Environment Ministry.

"Unfortunately, some countries became fixated on a word or an expression and brought other issues, unrelated to climate, into the discussions, preventing the process from moving forward," he said. "We did everything we could. The decision rests with 196 countries, and we will respect their decision," he added.

Split over the cover decision

The COP31 presidency had proposed measures to expand renewable energy, protect oceans and mountains, uphold the Paris Agreement's 1.5C temperature goal, and promote carbon capture technologies aligned with the agreement, Kurum said. Some countries supported the proposed cover decision while others opposed it, and consensus could not be reached.

Türkiye will not prepare another draft in the absence of consensus, Kurum stressed. "There will be no new text from now on. We will not work on another text in an environment where consensus has not been reached," he said.

Warning over prolonged deadlock

Kurum also criticized the failure to reach decisions despite prolonged negotiations, warning that continued deadlock would only worsen the impacts of climate change. "There is no benefit to anyone in a system built around holding meetings and failing to make decisions in negotiation rooms," he said.

Türkiye and Australia worked throughout the summit to facilitate compromise, he added, thanking the countries that had made efforts to advance the negotiations. The COP31 presidency will continue implementing existing decisions under the Paris Agreement, Kurum said, while emphasizing that the final responsibility for reaching consensus rested with the participating countries.

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