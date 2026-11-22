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Minister takes responsibility

South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin on Sunday offered to resign, taking responsibility for the confusion caused by last-minute changes aimed at preventing AI-assisted cheating during the country's national college entrance exam, local media reported. The Suneung is the Korean abbreviation for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the country's annual college entrance examination, which was held Thursday.

Choi said, according to Yonhap news agency: "During the preparation process for the Suneung, various changes made right before the test caused inconvenience to the public, including test takers." "As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance," he said, adding: "Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation."

Cheating cases and planned penalties

Authorities caught approximately 100 candidates cheating during the exam, for which 551,864 candidates had registered. The test was held at 1,312 examination centers nationwide.

The government plans to ban those caught cheating from retaking the exam for up to 10 years. It also intends to offer rewards of up to 100 million won ($75,000) for reports of cheating.

Allegations over law school test

The controversy has been further fueled by allegations that a 32-year-old man who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test, the entrance examination for law schools, used artificial intelligence to cheat. The man, identified as Lee Jin-woo, a dentistry student at Seoul National University, was found dead Thursday at a motel in eastern Seoul, police said.

Authorities had been searching for him after he was reported missing earlier that day.

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