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OSTIM, Ankara's flagship industrial zone operator, has signed a strategic partnership with Uzbekistan's Technological Metals Complex to develop high-tech processing facilities for rare earth elements, connecting the Central Asian country's $3 trillion mineral reserves to Türkiye's manufacturing ecosystem.

Industrial Zone Framework

The agreement establishes the framework for Future Metals Technoparks across three regions of Uzbekistan, with infrastructure preparations already completed for more than 100 hectares of land. OSTIM Chair Orhan Aydin said the operator would link Uzbek TMK with Türkiye's high-tech manufacturing network, providing direct access to Turkish institutions reliant on strategic materials.

Value-Added Processing

The project targets transformation of Uzbekistan's vast mineral wealth — including critical rare earth elements — into finished products rather than raw exports. This capability marks a significant shift for the resource-rich Central Asian nation, which holds an estimated $3 trillion in untapped mineral resources.

Existing Cooperation

The partnership builds upon OSTIM's established presence in Uzbekistan, where it previously delivered consulting services and feasibility studies for the Ohangaron technology industrial zone. The Turkish operator also serves as primary implementer for the Tashkent industrial zone project, which has attracted direct investments from Turkish firms HEKTAS and EVYAP.