Journalism in the digital world

How do we prepare the next generation of journalists for a rapidly changing digital world? The 3rd Media and Digital Journalism Academy was launched on November 5 at Democracy and Freedom Island in Istanbul, bringing together TÜİD and Albayrak Media. From digital storytelling and data visualisation to artificial intelligence in journalism, the programme aims to equip participants with the skills needed to navigate today's evolving media landscape..

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Prepared by @mkasgarlii for Yeni Şafak