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Orphan Foundation Distributes School Supplies to Orphans in Kilis
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15:31, 14/09/2026, Monday

Orphan Foundation Distributes School Supplies to Orphans in Kilis

🇹🇷 Orphan Foundation Distributes School Supplies to Orphans in Kilis

Yetim Vakfı, or the Orphan Foundation, has distributed stationery packages to 1,175 orphaned children in Türkiye’s border province of Kilis as part of its annual Stationery Support Project.

The initiative aims to ease the financial pressure on vulnerable families and help children begin the new academic year with dignity and confidence.

Located near the Syrian border, Kilis continues to host families affected by war, displacement, poverty and difficult living conditions.

Alongside stationery support, Yetim Vakfı provides food aid, winter heating assistance, healthcare, scholarships, transportation support, financial aid and psychosocial services in the province.

This year, the Orphan Foundation plans to provide stationery packages to more than 20,000 children through its broader support initiative, helping promote equal educational opportunities and a positive start to the new school year.

Titles :TurkiyeYetim Vakfıthe Orphan Foundation
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