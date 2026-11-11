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T3 Foundation showcases youth climate science project at COP31

Yenişafak English AA17:51, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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The Türkiye Technology Team Foundation is presenting its Science Türkiye initiative at the UN climate summit in Antalya, where officials said the project aims to cultivate scientific thinking among young people through hands-on workshops on sustainable agriculture and renewable energy solutions.

The Türkiye Technology Team Foundation has brought its Science Türkiye project to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's 31st Conference of the Parties in Antalya, showcasing educational programs that introduce children to scientific methods for addressing environmental challenges.

Early exposure to scientific methods

Kübra Sarı, an education research and development coordinator at the T3 Foundation, told Anadolu that the initiative operates across nearly 33 science centers in Türkiye and abroad. The project targets primary school-aged children with workshops covering agricultural technologies, natural sciences and design, with specific emphasis on sustainability topics such as water conservation and the water cycle. "From primary school age onward, we introduce children to science through activities that encourage them to conduct experiments, explore and create at science centers," she said.

Practical solutions for climate challenges

Speaking at the COP31 booth, Sarı outlined how children engage with smart agriculture by placing sensors in soil to measure moisture levels and using the data to develop efficient irrigation systems. Through the Energy House Project, participants experiment with converting wind energy into electricity and generating power using solar panels to design energy-efficient structures. "We want children to use science and technology to develop products and find solutions to climate-related challenges," Sarı said, adding that the bioplastics workshop allows children to produce alternative plastics using household materials.

International outreach

The foundation aims to transform Türkiye into a society that develops technology rather than merely consuming it, Sarı noted, emphasizing that the activities focus on developing scientific thinking and innovation skills. The COP31 summit provided an opportunity to present these activities to international visitors from different countries, with the foundation expressing pride in sharing its work at science centers both domestically and overseas. More than 30 science centers currently host these workshops, supporting hands-on experiments that turn theoretical knowledge into tangible products.

Titles :t3 foundationtürkiye technology team foundationcop31antalyascience türkiyekübra sarıclimate change educationsmart agriculture
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T3 Foundation showcases youth climate science project at COP31
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