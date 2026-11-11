Türkiye rolls out 2026-2030 green strategy with carbon pricing

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Ankara will establish a domestic Emissions Trading System and sector-specific decarbonization roadmaps under its 2026-2030 Green Deal Action Plan, setting 142 concrete actions to align Turkish industries with EU climate regulations and strengthen integration into global green supply chains.

Carbon pricing and ETS framework

The 2026-2030 Green Deal Action Plan encompasses 11 main agenda items, 41 strategic targets and 142 concrete actions designed to reposition Türkiye within global green supply chains. Authorities will establish a domestic Emissions Trading System to regulate greenhouse gas emissions through market-based carbon pricing, adopting a mechanism aligned with the European Union’s framework.

Ankara will conduct comprehensive sectoral impact studies to identify industries facing elevated risks of carbon leakage, determining specific vulnerabilities across manufacturing sectors before the ETS enters into force. These assessments will focus on emissions-intensive industries likely to face competitive disadvantages under the new pricing regime.

EU alignment and border mechanisms

Türkiye is preparing sector-specific green transition guidelines to ensure compliance with the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which will impose carbon costs on imports entering the European market. A dedicated working group will maintain continuous dialogue with European officials to resolve technical implementation issues, including emissions calculation methodologies, default values and accreditation standards for Turkish exporters.

The government also intends to develop a legislative framework for a domestic carbon border adjustment mechanism compatible with the national ETS, creating a dual-layered defense against carbon leakage for energy-intensive industries. This domestic CBAM will parallel the European system to protect Turkish manufacturers.

Industrial decarbonization

The action plan mandates expanded criteria and updated certifications for Green Organized Industrial Zones to accelerate the transition across manufacturing hubs. New circular economy initiatives will target agriculture, construction, consumer goods, tourism, automotive, plastics and textiles through dedicated sustainable consumption and production programs.

A newly established Waste Trade Council will formulate policies addressing global waste trade flows, while Ankara prepares a separate action plan to secure sustainable waste supply chains. Authorities will also launch a Water Efficiency Information System to assist small- and medium-sized enterprises in reducing water footprints, alongside research into treated wastewater reuse within industrial zones.

Sectoral roadmaps and technology

Technological roadmaps will guide the decarbonization of emissions-intensive manufacturing sectors including glass, ceramics, chemicals and foundries, facilitating the adoption of cleaner production methods. The plan also supports the transfer of advanced nuclear technologies and expanded solar infrastructure, while ensuring Turkish industries gain access to the EU Digital Product Passport database to verify environmental compliance.

Implementation will proceed through coordinated efforts between ministries and industrial stakeholders, with the 142 specific actions providing a measurable framework for reducing carbon intensity across the economy. The strategy positions Türkiye to meet evolving EU regulatory requirements while building domestic clean technology capacity.