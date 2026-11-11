Turkish president urges developed nations to shoulder climate burden at COP31

11/11/2026, Wednesday18:25

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Turkish president urges developed nations to shoulder climate burden at COP31

Yenişafak English AA18:12, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged wealthy nations to accept greater responsibility for historic emissions and climate financing at the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, warning that implementation of the Paris Agreement remains dangerously insufficient.

Climate debt and historic responsibility

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opened the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Türkiye's southern province of Antalya on Wednesday by demanding that developed nations accept greater liability for the climate crisis, stating that those who have depleted the global carbon budget must lead emissions reductions and financing efforts. "Developed countries that have historically consumed the global carbon budget should assume greater responsibility for emissions reductions and financing," Erdoğan said, emphasizing that funding mechanisms must become more accessible, predictable and responsive to recipient nations' specific needs.

Erdoğan warned that excessive consumption had plunged humanity into one of its deepest existential crises, noting that no country remained immune to environmental destruction amid mounting challenges including global warming, biodiversity loss and threats to food security. He said Türkiye aimed to make COP31 an "implementation COP" through its partnership with Australia, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2053 and integrating environmental considerations into all development planning and energy security policies.

'Not only genocide but ecocide'

Turning to the Middle East, Erdoğan condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza as an environmental catastrophe alongside its humanitarian toll, telling delegates that the destruction of centuries-old olive trees, contamination of soil and water, and the reduction of entire cities to rubble constituted a dual atrocity. "As I emphasized in my address to the UN General Assembly, what has happened in Gaza is not only a genocide but also an ecocide," he said, pointing to recent flooding that had submerged tens of thousands of tents and shelters amid destroyed infrastructure.

He described hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, particularly children, struggling to survive in winter conditions without adequate shelter or parents, stressing that no witness to the crisis could evade responsibility. "Displaying power through the suffering of Gaza's children is, quite frankly, a sign of weakness, helplessness and, above all, a lack of conscience," Erdoğan said, calling for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and an end to the enclave's isolation.

Zero Waste and summit welcome

Erdoğan welcomed foreign heads of state and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the summit, thanking Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for co-developing the COP31 partnership model and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for sharing previous presidency experiences. The opening ceremony featured a cultural performance by Anadolu Atesi showcasing folk dances from Türkiye's seven regions before leaders posed for an official family photograph.

Outlining domestic initiatives, Erdoğan noted that Türkiye's recycling rate had risen from 13% to nearly 40% since the Zero Waste launch in 2017, with targets to halve waste generation growth and expand circular material use in industry over the next decade. He said the country would pursue decarbonization across energy, industry, transportation and agriculture sectors while prioritizing ten areas including clean energy transition, food security and ocean protection.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğancop31antalyaclimate financegazaecocidezero wasteparis agreement
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Turkish president urges developed nations to shoulder climate burden at COP31
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet