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Alert during the exam

South Korea will send a disaster alert at an undisclosed time during this week's annual college entrance exam to detect possible AI-assisted cheating, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, according to local media. An initial alert will go out at 8.30 am on Thursday (2330GMT Wednesday), before the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) begins, and another will follow during the exam to identify test-takers still carrying their mobile phones, the ministry said, according to Yonhap news agency.

The alert can reach most mobile phones and sound even when devices are muted, and it will ring at full volume for 10.5 seconds. The ministry urged the public not to be alarmed.

Pencils only in exam rooms

The Education Ministry on Wednesday instructed schools nationwide to allow test-takers to bring only pencils into exam rooms for this year's exam, revising the list of permitted items, Yonhap reported, citing sources. Other stationery will be provided at exam sites.

The move follows a recent confession by the top scorer in this year's certified tax accountant exam that he had cheated using AI and digital devices, which raised concerns about possible cheating in the upcoming CSAT. The exam is widely regarded as a major milestone in South Korea, where university choice can significantly influence career prospects.

President calls for tougher measures

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday urged officials to strengthen anti-cheating measures for the annual college entrance exam, calling cheating a "grave crime" that undermines social trust. He later said the government would offer rewards of more than 100 million won ($74,805) for each confirmed report of cheating involving advanced gadgets.

Measures announced earlier include physically inspecting test-takers' glasses, covering buttons on their clothing with stickers, and blocking Wi-Fi networks inside and around exam sites. South Korea's Science Ministry also urged companies on Wednesday to conduct emergency security checks and update their systems after vulnerabilities were discovered in the widely used Java programming language.

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