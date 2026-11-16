Ibn Haldun University expands academic cooperation network in China

Ibn Haldun University has expanded its academic cooperation network in China through a comprehensive visit to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, led by Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, Acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and Rector Prof. Dr. Atilla Arkan. The delegation’s program, held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, 2026, focused on new partnerships, joint research, student and faculty exchange, and the use of artificial intelligence in education.

The delegation also included Board Member Emir Haktan Dişli, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zeynep Arkan, Head of the Arabic Language Education Department at Marmara University, and Büşra Buluş, Head of the International Relations Department at Ibn Haldun University. In three cities, the team met higher education institutions and research centers to evaluate new collaborations and develop existing agreements.

In Beijing, the university signed a memorandum of understanding on academic cooperation with Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU), establishing a framework for joint academic activities and institutional cooperation. The delegation also held talks with the Institute of West Asian and African Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), Tsinghua University, Renmin University of China and the Berggruen Institute. Discussions covered joint research, academic mobility and inter-institutional cooperation.

Ibn Haldun University also took part in China Education Expo 2026, promoting its academic programs, research-oriented education approach and opportunities for international students at the Study in Türkiye pavilion coordinated by the Turkish National Agency. The delegation met Türkiye’s Ambassador to Beijing, Selçuk Ünal, and attended an official reception marking the Oct. 29 Republic Day. It also visited Niujie Mosque and met the president of the Chinese Islamic Association, visited the Huawei Beijing Presentation Center and attended an event organized by the Turkish National Agency.

In Shanghai, the delegation met representatives of Shanghai International Studies University (SISU) on Nov. 3 and visited the Turkish Studies Center at Shanghai University on Nov. 4, where academic work on Türkiye and opportunities to develop inter-institutional relations were assessed. The team also visited Tongji University, allowing Ibn Haldun University to establish direct contact with different research circles in China and evaluate possible joint work.

The final stop in Guangzhou focused on developing existing academic partnerships through concrete activities. Rector Prof. Dr. Atilla Arkan met Prof. Dr. Jin Yifu, Rector of Guangdong Polytechnic Normal University (GPNU), and university representatives. Under a previously signed memorandum of understanding, the sides discussed joint summer schools, student exchange and faculty visits, and exchanged views on advancing cooperation through joint education and research activities. The meeting also addressed the use of artificial intelligence in education and its relationship with social sciences, as well as possible joint work in interdisciplinary research, digital economy, language education and intercultural learning.

The China program concluded with the new agreement signed in Beijing and academic talks held across the three cities, opening new cooperation opportunities as Ibn Haldun University seeks to strengthen its ties with universities and research centers in the Asia-Pacific region. The university aims to further develop joint research, faculty and student mobility, language education and work at the intersection of social sciences and technology in the coming period.