University of Toronto acknowledges discrimination against Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians

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Recognition of discrimination

The University of Toronto acknowledged anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian discrimination on its campuses, saying it would take immediate steps to address concerns.

In a statement issued Thursday, the university said it recognized discrimination against these communities within the institution and was committed to tackling it.

Findings of MAP DWG

The acknowledgment followed a nearly 300-page report by the university’s Muslim, Arab and Palestinian Discrimination Working Group, known as MAP DWG. The report identified a “general pattern of over-policing and under-protecting” Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians.

Participants reported harassment, derogatory remarks, vandalism and online intimidation. They also raised concerns about being surveilled or targeted because of their research, activism or expressions of support for Palestinians.

University response

The university said it could not accept the report and its recommendations as written. Some proposals, it said, conflicted with collective agreements and protections for faculty academic freedom, while others fell outside its jurisdiction.

While rejecting the report, the university outlined immediate measures to address concerns raised by the communities. These include seeking additional financial support for students affected by global conflicts, continuing academic investments in research related to Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities, and establishing a Muslim Community Advisory Council.

Advisory council

The proposed council will seek advice from external Muslim community organizations on campus climate and equity issues. Its work will cover concerns affecting students, faculty, staff and librarians.

The university included the council among the immediate measures set out in response to the communities’ concerns.