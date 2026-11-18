Positions hardening at COP31

Soenke Kreft, a senior expert at the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS) in Bonn, Germany, who has been part of negotiations at COP31, said participating countries are not yet making progress towards consensus but are instead becoming entrenched in their positions. COP31 is the current UN Climate Change Conference hosted by Türkiye.

“I think we are not yet there where countries are really making progress towards consensus, but rather building up, basically, or entrenching in their positions. But I think it's also normal for where we are,” Kreft told Anadolu on the sidelines of the annual UN conference held this year in the southern Turkish city of Antalya. He said Tuesday's negotiations were “going well” but that the recently released first draft cover decision was “way too long,” from a textual perspective.

Draft cover decision and points of contention

“At the end it should signal, and you cannot do that in 18 pages … So it definitely needs to be brought down. But at the same time, of course, everyone has some specific issues,” Kreft said. More progress needs to happen in the final days, he said.

Among the potential points of contention, Kreft listed the scope and content of the cover decision, sectoral guidance, the proposed electrification goal, how to address temperature overshoot, climate finance, potential new United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change processes, and whether to reference the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) advisory opinion on climate change. On electrification efforts, he said some countries oppose singling out specific technologies or sectors.

Adaptation finance baseline

Kreft added that there are also some differences on the baseline for the tripling adaptation finance goal. “So differences are, for example, what is the baseline for the tripling goal? What is the baseline from when to triple, from where to triple?” he said.

“I think there it is about either agreeing on a figure, but if that is not possible, then at least having a process that gets more clarity in the adaptation finance goal,” Kreft added. The COP31 conference began last week and is set to end on Friday, and previous COPs have seen a flurry of wrangling in the final days to produce results that all sides can agree with.

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