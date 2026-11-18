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Bullion slides to lowest level in over a year

Gold prices fell below $3,800 an ounce on Wednesday, their lowest level in more than a year, as fresh signals of further monetary tightening from Federal Reserve officials weighed on bullion. Spot gold fell nearly 1.5% to $3,792 an ounce as of 05:20 GMT, deepening losses driven by a surging US dollar.

Spot silver also extended its decline, falling 2.6% to $46.117 an ounce.

Fed officials point to more rate increases

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem and New York Fed President John Williams added to recent hawkish comments from central bank policymakers pointing to further interest rate increases. Musalem noted that the US economy would likely need several more rate hikes before spring, while Williams said officials still had more work to do to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.

Interest rate futures currently price in a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point increase next month, alongside an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move.

Dollar rally adds pressure on metals

Bullion has shed more than a quarter of its value since the US-Iran war broke out in late February, a conflict that pushed up energy prices and inflation, prompting central banks to tighten monetary policy. The US dollar index continued its rally on Wednesday, hovering around 103.6 near its highest level since April 2025, adding further pressure on dollar-denominated metals.

Market participants are now looking ahead to the release of the Fed meeting minutes later Wednesday for further clues on the policy outlook. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh refrained from directly addressing interest rates earlier this week, instead focusing on scenarios involving the economic impact of artificial intelligence.

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