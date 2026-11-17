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Funding gap for climate tech startups

Oxford University’s Center for Technology and Development hosted a panel on commercializing climate technologies and closing the financial gap to help green technologies find institutional buyers, as part of the UN climate summit in southwestern Türkiye. The session took place at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya. Climate tech startups face a funding gap when turning academic research into products for commercial markets, a key issue in advancing climate efforts.

Oxford: institutional support is essential

Abrar Chaudhury of Oxford University said early-stage grants are accessible, but startups struggle to attract early adopters willing to fund prototypes in the field. Because private investors hesitate to take on viability risks and the regulatory environment is unpredictable, he said, institutional support is essential to bridge the gap.

Chaudhury noted that development banks, or the Green Climate Fund, can absorb initial losses, which would in turn reduce the financial exposure for private corporate backers. Sustainable financing requires distributing risks and returns across market participants rather than letting the startup bear the burden alone, he added.

Banks and early-stage financing

Secil Yildiz, deputy general manager of the Turkish Development and Investment Bank, stated that banks struggle to finance startups in early stages, requiring them to prove their technology and develop a structure suited for growth with tangible results. “The startup must grow and reach a tangible structure to secure funding first, so the technology they are offering must prove its worth with a tangible output and attract large demand; the process moves forward much more easily after that,” she said.

Predictable government policies and sustained public incentives are key to guide climate investments into mature growth phases, Yildiz added.

Climeworks on carbon removal contracts

Quincy Childs, strategic partnerships chief at Climeworks, said customer demand and purchase agreements are key to commercializing technologies still in development, while building market confidence is vital to secure deals. Climeworks, a researcher in carbon dioxide capture and carbon removal technologies, works as a business partner to help projects access the market, Childs said, assisting clients with certification and sometimes serving as the first buyer.

Childs noted that forward-looking contracts price in future carbon that has not been removed from the atmosphere, requiring complicated financing structures to help mitigate physical risks. New intermediary business models are expected to emerge to aggregate projects and connect them with interested institutional investors once the carbon removal sector matures, she added.

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