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Sonobuoy released from SAS POD

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) deployed a sonobuoy using the Baykar-developed SAS POD during the Blue Whale-2026 Invitational Exercise, Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar announced. Bayraktar shared footage of the deployment on social media and identified the payload as the company's sonobuoy dispensing system.

What sonobuoys do

Sonobuoys are acoustic sensors dropped into the sea to help detect and track submarines. They transmit underwater acoustic information to aircraft or ships, supporting anti-submarine warfare operations. The deployment points to a growing role for the TB3 in maritime surveillance, with unmanned aircraft potentially supplementing crewed platforms in submarine-search missions.

Earlier test in the Eastern Mediterranean

Baykar had previously announced that a TB3 operating from TCG Anadolu successfully released two sonobuoys during the Seawolf-I/2026 exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sept. 22. In that test the aircraft worked alongside a maritime patrol aircraft and used its onboard processing unit to process data from sonobuoys deployed by both platforms, according to the company. Baykar said the system also displayed the acquired underwater data in real time during the exercise.

The latest announcement did not specify whether a submarine was detected or tracked during the Blue Whale exercise, and it gave no further details on the results of the deployment.

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