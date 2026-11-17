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Türkiye’s agriculture and forestry minister, Ibrahim Yumakli, on Monday called on the international community to support and join the Antalya Action Plan for Integrated Fire Management at the COP31 U.N. Climate Change Conference, stressing that Türkiye is ready to share its experience and expertise with all partners.

Speaking in Antalya, the southern city hosting this year’s COP conference, Yumakli said wildfires are no longer seasonal or local incidents but “a year-round, transboundary threat with highly destructive consequences.” He addressed COP31’s High-Level Dialogue on Technology and Innovation for Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience in the Blue Zone in Antalya.

Fires as both consequence and driver of climate change

“Around 261 million hectares of land are affected by fires worldwide every year, including 127 million hectares of forests,” Yumakli said, adding that “extreme fire events are expected to increase by up to 50% by the end of this century.” “Wildfires are both a consequence and a driver of climate change. The climate crisis is increasingly threatening forests, which are themselves part of the solution,” he said.

Türkiye highlights the importance of forests on every international platform, Yumakli noted, and it raised the issue during last week’s COP31 Leaders’ Summit. He called for a move away from a reactive approach focused on extinguishing fires after they break out, in favor of an integrated strategy centered on prevention and preparedness.

When forests burn, he said, the damage extends far beyond trees — soil ecosystems, water-retaining roots, slopes that replenish water resources, beehives, grazing lands and the natural environment are also lost.

International milestones, fragmented approaches

Yumakli said the international community had begun responding to the growing threat, citing the G7 Kananaskis Wildfire Charter, the Istanbul Report prepared under Türkiye’s leadership, the Belém Call to Action at COP30 and the U.N. Environment Assembly’s (UNEA-7) resolution as key milestones. These initiatives share a common message, he said: “Solutions are within our reach, but our approaches remain fragmented.”

Noting that the loss of forests also means the loss of collective memory, he described the long-term consequences. “Land stripped of trees cannot retain rainfall. Water flows away, leaving floods, erosion and drought in its wake. As a result, the impact of a wildfire continues to burn in fields, reservoirs and on dinner tables, even years after the flames have been extinguished,” he said.

Turning the Belém commitment into action in Antalya

Türkiye is working to translate commitments made at COP30 in Belém into concrete action in Antalya, Yumakli said. “We are here today to work with our partners to move the Antalya Action Plan for Integrated Fire Management, which we announced at the Leaders’ Summit, into the implementation phase,” he said.

The plan focuses on four key objectives: strengthening cross-border joint response capacity; developing early warning systems based on science, data and innovation; promoting landscape management and restoration tailored to local fire regimes; and facilitating access to financing, capacity-building and technology, particularly for developing countries. “Türkiye is embarking on this journey with its own experience,” Yumakli added.

Türkiye’s own wildfire response

Yumakli said Türkiye fundamentally reshaped its approach to wildfire management after the devastating fires of 2021, strengthening its aerial firefighting fleet, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and field response capabilities. Surveillance towers have been integrated with artificial intelligence-powered early detection systems, reducing initial response times to just minutes, he said.

Areas affected by wildfires are being restored as forests in accordance with their ecological characteristics, he stressed, noting that 600 million saplings and seeds were planted this year. “For us, this is not merely a matter of technology. This achievement is the result of institutional coordination, continuous training and international cooperation,” he said. “Türkiye is ready to share this experience with all its partners within the framework of the Antalya Action Plan. I invite you all to support and join the Antalya Action Plan,” he added.

Yumakli thanked Brazil, South Korea, the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership and the Global Fire Management Hub, which will serve as the plan’s secretariat. Expressing hope that this year’s COP gathering will deliver tangible results for forests, he said: “Our forests are our common heritage. Protecting them is our shared responsibility. I firmly believe that the outcomes of this dialogue will contribute to safeguarding our forest resources.”