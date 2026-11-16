Türkiye launches green plan to decarbonize transport in 2026-2030

16/11/2026, Monday23:30

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Türkiye has unveiled a roadmap to decarbonize its transport sector by expanding alternative fuels, electrifying railways and introducing carbon pricing in the maritime sector. Ankara set out the primary goals and specific actions under its Sustainable Mobility and Smart Transportation initiative, part of the newly published Green Deal Action Plan 2026-2030.

Transport is responsible for 17% of Türkiye’s greenhouse emissions, and the plan aims to bring that figure down.

Road transport and charging networks

Heavy road transport emissions are a central pillar of the strategy. The initiative aims to carry out a nationwide needs analysis for electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and to expand domestic production capacity for alternative fuels.

High-capacity charging and refueling stations for heavy-duty trucks will be deployed to meet the decarbonization needs of the logistics sector.

Railways and freight

To shift heavy cargo away from highways, the total freight volume will be raised to a goal of 146 million tons by 2029, while rail’s share of national freight transport will reach 11.24%. The proportion of electric locomotives will also increase.

The Halkali-Ispartakule and Ispartakule-Cerkezkoy railway lines, which connect to the EU, will be completed by 2030. Local logistics centers will be established under the combined transport regulations, and financial incentives for operators with a green logistics certificate will be determined at a later date.

Maritime and urban mobility

A framework to implement carbon pricing in the maritime sector is currently being prepared to identify priority areas for green shipping technologies. Maritime operators will receive state support for building low-emission vessels that run on alternative fuels, while existing commercial fleets will be retrofitted to become more environmentally friendly.

The roadmap will also establish further incentive mechanisms to encourage the widespread adoption of micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters and bicycles at the municipal level, supported by dedicated infrastructure and parking facilities.

Titles :türkiyegreen deal action plansustainable mobility and smart transportationtransport decarbonizationelectric vehicle chargingrailway freightmaritime carbon pricingmicromobilityhalkali-ispartakule railway
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Türkiye launches green plan to decarbonize transport in 2026-2030
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet