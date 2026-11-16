Türkiye launches green plan to decarbonize transport in 2026-2030

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Türkiye has unveiled a roadmap to decarbonize its transport sector by expanding alternative fuels, electrifying railways and introducing carbon pricing in the maritime sector. Ankara set out the primary goals and specific actions under its Sustainable Mobility and Smart Transportation initiative, part of the newly published Green Deal Action Plan 2026-2030.

Transport is responsible for 17% of Türkiye’s greenhouse emissions, and the plan aims to bring that figure down.

Road transport and charging networks

Heavy road transport emissions are a central pillar of the strategy. The initiative aims to carry out a nationwide needs analysis for electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and to expand domestic production capacity for alternative fuels.

High-capacity charging and refueling stations for heavy-duty trucks will be deployed to meet the decarbonization needs of the logistics sector.

Railways and freight

To shift heavy cargo away from highways, the total freight volume will be raised to a goal of 146 million tons by 2029, while rail’s share of national freight transport will reach 11.24%. The proportion of electric locomotives will also increase.

The Halkali-Ispartakule and Ispartakule-Cerkezkoy railway lines, which connect to the EU, will be completed by 2030. Local logistics centers will be established under the combined transport regulations, and financial incentives for operators with a green logistics certificate will be determined at a later date.

Maritime and urban mobility

A framework to implement carbon pricing in the maritime sector is currently being prepared to identify priority areas for green shipping technologies. Maritime operators will receive state support for building low-emission vessels that run on alternative fuels, while existing commercial fleets will be retrofitted to become more environmentally friendly.

The roadmap will also establish further incentive mechanisms to encourage the widespread adoption of micromobility vehicles such as e-scooters and bicycles at the municipal level, supported by dedicated infrastructure and parking facilities.