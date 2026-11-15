Bowen says COP31 must show multilateralism works amid 'polycrisis'

Message to boardrooms and livingrooms

Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said on Saturday that COP31 must demonstrate that multilateralism and global climate cooperation can still deliver results, describing the international environment as a “polycrisis” marked by wars, energy insecurity and mounting cost-of-living pressures. Speaking to Anadolu in response to a question at a COP31 news conference in Antalya, he said a successful outcome should tell businesses that governments remain committed to supporting renewable energy and encourage continued investment in the sector.

“A successful COP31 is one which provides a real message to the world that, one, multilateralism is working. Two, to boardrooms around the world that they should keep investing in renewable energy because governments around the world will back them,” he said. Governments must also show that they remain committed to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in line with the Paris Agreement, he stressed, adding: “So it's a message to boardrooms to invest and to livingrooms that there's hope.”

Overlapping pressures on countries

Bowen pointed to the simultaneous pressures of wars, the climate crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, energy insecurity and the growing energy demands of data centers, saying these challenges were affecting communities and countries and adding to economic pressures. He also warned that the climate crisis was worsening amid the threat of a super El Nino, underlining the need for continued international cooperation.

The work undertaken through previous climate negotiations in Paris, Glasgow and Dubai should continue and be strengthened at COP31 despite the challenging global environment, he said. “We're working very, very hard to bring parties with us to ensure that what we say we will do, we will do,” he said, emphasizing the importance of transparency and consultation throughout the negotiating process.

Negotiations focus on just transition, climate finance

Discussions were progressing on several key negotiating issues, Bowen said, including the proposed Just Transition Mechanism, the Mitigation Work Programme, the Climate Finance Work Programme and Article 2.1(c) of the Paris Agreement, which concerns aligning financial flows with low-emission and climate-resilient development. Some issues would require further technical discussions, while others would need political-level agreements during the second week of the summit, he said.

He described the talks on the proposed Just Transition Mechanism as constructive, with parties showing strong interest in an ambitious and practical outcome. A comprehensive draft text released during the first week outlines a possible mechanism with political and implementation components, and the proposed implementation structure could include a matchmaking service to help countries access support, expertise and finance, a knowledge-sharing platform and arrangements to improve coordination among existing initiatives and organizations.

Electrification and fossil fuels remain contentious

Addressing discussions on electrification, Bowen said there was significant momentum around the issue, with the presidency seeking to reflect countries' ambitions in a way that could secure consensus. As an example of this momentum, he pointed to China's announcement that it would target 35% electrification by 2030.

Bowen declined to prejudge the negotiations on transitioning away from fossil fuels, saying further discussions were needed. He pointed to Australia's own renewable energy progress, saying the country had increased the share of renewable energy from 33% in 2022 to 50%, with a target of 82% by 2030.

Climate finance access for vulnerable countries

Bowen also highlighted the difficulties small island developing states face in accessing international climate finance, particularly for adaptation, saying only 0.2% of global climate finance currently goes to those states for adaptation. “What we're doing at the moment isn't working to get access to those countries that need it the most. The countries that need it the most are going to get the least,” he said.

A newly announced working group involving Australia, the UK and other partners aims to work with multilateral development banks to identify practical solutions to improve access to funding, he said. The Green Climate Fund had already expressed willingness to engage with the initiative, Bowen added, noting that complicated application procedures often prevent vulnerable countries with limited administrative capacity from accessing support.