Türkiye publishes law approving Mecca joint defense pact ratification

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Law enters into force on publication

A law approving Türkiye's ratification of the joint defense agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was published in the Official Gazette on Saturday. It covers the “Mecca Agreement for Joint Defense Between the Republic of Türkiye, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” signed in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 7, 2026.

The legislation takes effect upon publication. Turkish parliament had approved the measure on Nov. 5 with 279 votes in favor and 119 against.

Vote in the 592-member parliament

A total of 398 lawmakers took part in the vote in the 592-member parliament.

Pact signed at trilateral summit

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement during a trilateral summit in Mecca on Aug. 7. Under the agreement, the three countries pledged to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.