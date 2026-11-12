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The world has gathered in Antalya, Türkiye, for COP31, the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Taking place from November 9 to 20, 2026, the summit brings together world leaders, policymakers, scientists and environmental experts to address the global climate crisis.

From climate finance and clean energy to Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative, COP31 aims to turn climate commitments into concrete action and strengthen international cooperation for a sustainable future.

As the host country, Türkiye seeks to promote climate diplomacy, encourage collective action and bridge the gap between developed and developing nations in the fight against climate change.