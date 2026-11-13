Turkish president urges global responsibility, green investment on climate crisis

Global climate action

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called for decisive action worldwide against the climate crisis, urging developed countries to take greater responsibility for reducing emissions and providing climate financing. At the COP31 Business Forum in Türkiye's southern city of Antalya, he said the crisis had reached an alarming scale and demanded determined action around the world.

The right to development of developing countries, Erdogan said, must be protected, while communities bearing the heaviest burden of the climate crisis should receive strong support. “Developed countries that have depleted the global carbon budget should assume greater responsibility for emissions reductions and financing,” he said.

Shared responsibility

He warned that countries putting their own interests first at the expense of collective action would face greater challenges and more devastating disasters. “If we act with the understanding that ‘every man for himself,’ the door will be opened to much greater difficulties and far more devastating disasters,” he said.

The president also cautioned against repeating past mistakes by sacrificing environmental protection for economic interests. “Errors made 50 or 100 years ago are now emerging one by one. If we repeat the same mistakes today and sacrifice ecology for the economy, our children will pay the price,” he said.

Türkiye’s green agenda

Erdogan said Türkiye was resolutely pursuing its green development agenda and restructuring sectors ranging from energy and industry to transportation, agriculture and construction. He said governments alone could not succeed in the global fight against climate change and urged businesses to assume greater responsibility.

Türkiye aimed to strengthen its industrial competitiveness while combating climate change, Erdogan said, pledging continued support for investments in renewable energy, including wind, solar and hydropower. He also acknowledged that rising energy prices were affecting Türkiye as they were other countries.

Regional stability

Despite the effect of rising energy prices, Ankara would not abandon economic growth, development or investments aimed at improving public welfare, Erdogan stressed. Turning to regional developments, he said Türkiye had reaffirmed its position as an island of stability and security, while confidence among international investors and institutions continued to grow.

“We are keeping our country away from conflicts and sincerely working to establish peace and stability in our region,” he said. “Türkiye is a country skilled at turning its dreams into goals and its goals into reality,” he added.