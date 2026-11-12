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Agreement signed at COP31

Türkiye Nuclear Energy Company (TUNAS) on Nov. 12, 2026, signed with Canada's AtkinsRealis an agreement to assess CANDU reactor technology for a potential new nuclear power plant in Türkiye, according to a press release. The agreement was signed through Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRealis subsidiary, and covers feasibility and front-end engineering design studies to support potential investment decisions.

The signing took place at the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya. Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Canadian Environment, Climate Change and Nature Minister Julie Dabrusin attended the event.

Assessment scope

TUNAS General Manager Necati Yamac and AtkinsRealis Nuclear President Joe St. Julian signed the agreement, with AtkinsRealis President and CEO Ian L. Edwards witnessing the signing. The studies will examine site selection, adaptation of reactor technology, plant operations, financing and economic viability.

The work will also cover Turkish industry participation, workforce development and localization plans. Implementation schedules, cost estimates and risk assessments are included in the studies.

Domestic industry priorities

Bayraktar said domestic industry involvement and developing qualified personnel were central priorities: “This process, encompassing feasibility and front-end engineering design, will provide an extremely reliable basis for our final investment decisions by ensuring the project's technical and commercial maturity,” he said.

He added that the agreement would clarify Türkiye's long-term nuclear energy roadmap. The deal would also strengthen energy supply security, Bayraktar said.

Earlier nuclear cooperation

With preliminary feasibility work nearing completion, the agreement follows a nuclear cooperation memorandum signed during Bayraktar's visit to Canada in March. The memorandum provided an earlier basis for cooperation between the two sides.

Bayraktar also discussed CANDU technology with Canadian Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson. The discussion took place during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Oct. 22 visit to Ankara.