12/11/2026, Thursday19:14

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Türkiye, Canada sign deal to assess CANDU technology for potential new plant

Yenişafak English AA17:06, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 17:21, 12/11/2026, Thursday
AA
See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
File photo

Türkiye Nuclear Energy Company and Canada's AtkinsRealis signed an agreement on Nov. 12, 2026, during COP31 in Antalya to assess CANDU reactor technology for a potential new nuclear power plant, with feasibility and engineering studies supporting investment decisions.

Agreement signed at COP31

Türkiye Nuclear Energy Company (TUNAS) on Nov. 12, 2026, signed with Canada's AtkinsRealis an agreement to assess CANDU reactor technology for a potential new nuclear power plant in Türkiye, according to a press release. The agreement was signed through Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRealis subsidiary, and covers feasibility and front-end engineering design studies to support potential investment decisions.

The signing took place at the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya. Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Canadian Environment, Climate Change and Nature Minister Julie Dabrusin attended the event.

Assessment scope

TUNAS General Manager Necati Yamac and AtkinsRealis Nuclear President Joe St. Julian signed the agreement, with AtkinsRealis President and CEO Ian L. Edwards witnessing the signing. The studies will examine site selection, adaptation of reactor technology, plant operations, financing and economic viability.

The work will also cover Turkish industry participation, workforce development and localization plans. Implementation schedules, cost estimates and risk assessments are included in the studies.

Domestic industry priorities

Bayraktar said domestic industry involvement and developing qualified personnel were central priorities: “This process, encompassing feasibility and front-end engineering design, will provide an extremely reliable basis for our final investment decisions by ensuring the project's technical and commercial maturity,” he said.

He added that the agreement would clarify Türkiye's long-term nuclear energy roadmap. The deal would also strengthen energy supply security, Bayraktar said.

Earlier nuclear cooperation

With preliminary feasibility work nearing completion, the agreement follows a nuclear cooperation memorandum signed during Bayraktar's visit to Canada in March. The memorandum provided an earlier basis for cooperation between the two sides.

Bayraktar also discussed CANDU technology with Canadian Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson. The discussion took place during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Oct. 22 visit to Ankara.

Titles :alparslan bayraktarmark carneytürkiye nuclear energy companytunasatkinsrealiscandu energy inccandu reactor technologytürkiye nuclear energycanadacop31
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Türkiye, Canada sign deal to assess CANDU technology for potential new plant
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet