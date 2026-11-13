See Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!

Strategic partnership

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili praised the strong strategic partnership between Türkiye and Georgia, telling Anadolu on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya that bilateral cooperation is important for regional peace, stability and environmental protection. He described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a close friend, noting that their personal relationship reflects the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Türkiye and Georgia maintain close cooperation across numerous sectors, Kavelashvili said, with relations continuing to strengthen and expand into new areas. He stressed that both nations share common values and political approaches, particularly on the preservation of national identity, traditions, peace and stability. He also highlighted the importance of mutual trust and dialogue between the countries' leaders, especially amid ongoing regional conflicts and global challenges.

COP31 and climate cooperation

Kavelashvili congratulated Türkiye and Erdogan on successfully hosting COP31, praising Ankara's efforts to address climate change and strengthen international cooperation. Türkiye's contributions extend beyond organizing the summit, he noted, pointing to the country's efforts to develop practical solutions and take concrete steps toward addressing global environmental challenges.

The Georgian president underlined growing cooperation between the two countries in renewable energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection. Noting that both face increasing risks from climate-related natural disasters, he called for stronger coordination, information sharing and joint measures to improve disaster preparedness and protect agriculture and food security.

Shared ecosystems

Environmental challenges transcend national borders and require collective action, Kavelashvili said. Echoing Erdogan's remarks, he pointed out that neighboring countries share interconnected ecosystems, meaning environmental pollution in one country can directly affect another. He concluded by calling for deeper cooperation to protect the shared natural heritage of Türkiye, Georgia and the wider region.