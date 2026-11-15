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Turkish Cypriot premier condemns burning of Turkish, TRNC flags

Yenişafak English AA10:06, 15/11/2026, SundayG: Update: 10:49, 15/11/2026, Sunday
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Prime Minister Unal Ustel said in a written statement on Saturday that the burning of the flags by Greek Cypriot youths during protests marking the TRNC's 43rd anniversary was an attack on the honor of the Turkish nation, and urged the Greek Cypriot Administration to act against those responsible.

Ustel Condemns Flag Burning

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel on Saturday condemned the burning of Turkish and TRNC flags by Greek Cypriot youths during protests in the Greek Cypriot Administration, describing the acts as an attack on the honor of the Turkish nation. The statement was released in writing.

Ustel said the chants of hatred, hostility and anger aimed at the Turkish Cypriot people and their motherland, Türkiye, during protests marking the anniversary of the TRNC's founding reflected a mentality the Greek Cypriot Administration had fostered for years. Teachers and members of parliament attended the protests, he said, adding that encouraging young people to chant hateful slogans and turning schools into centers for spreading hostility were part of a deliberate policy of enmity for which the Greek Cypriot Administration bore responsibility.

Condemning the attacks on the flags, Ustel stated: “Our stance is clear and resolute in the face of any attack on the values, flag and existence of the Turkish Cypriot people and the Turkish nation. We will always and under all circumstances protect the rights of the Turkish Cypriot people and their motherland, Türkiye, the sacred symbols of our freedom and the honor of our nation. Let this be clearly understood.”

Call for Action Against Those Responsible

Reiterating his condemnation, Ustel said the burning of the flags during demonstrations in Southern Cyprus constituted an attack on the honor of the Turkish nation. “This is an act of insolence! It is an open attack on the national symbols, values and honor of the Turkish nation! This is unacceptable and unforgivable,” he said.

Ustel also called on the Greek Cypriot Administration to take immediate action against those responsible for the incidents. “Get your act together,” he said, adding that delivering speeches about peace and reconciliation while encouraging anti-Turkish sentiment in schools, organizing demonstrations in which flags are burned and raising young people with hatred was the clearest manifestation of hypocrisy. “The Greek Cypriot leadership must immediately put an end to this policy and take the necessary action against those responsible for the attacks on our flags,” he said.

Protests Across Southern Cyprus

Groups, including the far-right National Popular Front (ELAM), staged demonstrations in several cities in Southern Cyprus to mark the TRNC's 43rd anniversary, displaying Greek and Byzantine flags and burning Turkish and TRNC flags. Greek Cypriot protesters chanted “Death to Turks, Cyprus is Greek” and attempted to march toward the TRNC border, but Greek Cypriot police prevented them from doing so.

In a first, the Greek Cypriot Administration's Education Ministry issued a circular to schools instructing them not to mark students absent from classes if they took part in the demonstrations.

Titles :unal usteltrncturkish republic of northern cyprussouthern cyprusgreek cypriot administrationflag burningelamnational popular fronttürkiye
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Turkish Cypriot premier condemns burning of Turkish, TRNC flags
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