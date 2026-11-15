Iran's Guards say 2 oil tankers hit mines, caught fire south of Hormuz

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Tankers struck south of the strait

Two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire south of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said early on Sunday. The force said the vessels had been attempting to pass through the waterway undetected along what it called an unauthorized route, with their navigation and automatic identification systems switched off.

The mine strikes triggered explosions and large fires aboard the tankers, the Iranian naval force said in a statement. The statement did not identify the vessels or provide information about possible casualties.

Second report in three days

The Revolutionary Guard's naval force had reported on Friday that two oil tankers struck mines and caught fire while attempting to use an “unauthorized route” through the southern part of the strait. It also warned shipping companies against attempting passage without coordinating with its maritime traffic control center.

Tensions over navigation

The incidents come amid continued tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies. Navigation through the strait has also been a key issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, before the sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.