Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian, wounds 2 in southern Gaza

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Strike hits Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis

A Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in southern Gaza early on Sunday, medical sources said, as Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement continued. The attack targeted the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Medical Complex.

Drone and artillery attacks in the north

In northern Gaza, an Israeli drone dropped explosive devices on homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Salatin, west of Beit Lahia, local sources said. The same sources reported that Israeli artillery shelling continued in northwestern Gaza.

A day earlier, an Israeli drone strike in Al-Saftawi in northern Gaza killed two Palestinians and wounded three others, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said.

Ceasefire toll and war damage

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964 others as of Saturday, according to figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry. Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000 since October 2023, most of them women and children, the ministry said.

The war has also destroyed around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, while the UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $71.4 billion.