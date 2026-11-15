Turkish president congratulates Palestine on 38th anniversary of its founding

Message to the Palestinian people

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the State of Palestine on the 38th anniversary of its founding in a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and advocating for an independent Palestinian state.

Erdogan described Palestine as a friend and brother and sent his greetings to its people. "I congratulate our friend and brother, the State of Palestine, on the 38th anniversary of its founding and extend my greetings and affection to the heroic Palestinian people, who continue their honorable resistance against oppression and oppressors," he said.

Türkiye's pledge on statehood

Erdogan said Türkiye would keep defending the Palestinian cause on every platform. "As Türkiye, we will continue to defend the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible terms on every platform and resolutely work toward the establishment of an independent, sovereign and territorially contiguous State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders," he said.

He added that Ankara would stand by the Palestinian people as they pursue a better future. "We will continue to stand by the Palestinian people with all our available means to help them achieve a free and prosperous future," Erdogan said.