Saudi air defenses destroy drone over Eastern Province, coalition says

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Drone destroyed over Eastern Province

Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone over the kingdom’s Eastern Province early on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception on US social media platform X but did not provide further details.

Two Houthi drones intercepted a day earlier

A day earlier, al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthis over Riyadh and the kingdom’s southern regions. The interceptions came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with the coalition reporting repeated missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom.

Conflict in Yemen since 2014

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support Yemen’s government.