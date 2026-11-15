IRGC says it targeted US radar site in Bahrain with six drones

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IRGC claims drone attack on Bahrain site

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday it targeted a US radar defense site at al-Riffa Air Base in Bahrain with six drones, according to state media. No claims or details were given of the drones having caused damage.

Hours earlier, Bahrain's Interior Ministry had issued repeated warnings about a potential threat, without specifying its nature, and urged residents to seek shelter.

Hormuz remains closed

In a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, pointing to what it called Washington's “failure” to escort ships through the waterway. It warned that “any US aggression would be met with an even harsher and more devastating response.”

Tensions over navigation continue

The developments come amid continued tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy and commodity supplies. Navigation through the strait has also been a key issue in negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The war began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and the sides reached a ceasefire in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran later resumed as negotiations stalled, despite the two sides signing a memorandum of understanding in June.