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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warns France of Israeli ‘false flag’ trap

Yenişafak English AA11:48, 15/11/2026, SundayG: Update: 12:37, 15/11/2026, Sunday
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Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohebbi dismissed as “ridiculous” French allegations that an Iranian cyber unit attacked supermarket refrigeration systems, accusing Israel of using them to fuel hostility toward Iran and rally European support.

Guard spokesman rejects French allegations

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned France on Saturday against falling into an Israeli “false flag” trap, after Paris accused an Iranian cyber unit of attacking supermarket refrigeration systems. Guard spokesman Hossein Mohebbi dismissed the allegations as “ridiculous,” accusing Israel of using them to fuel hostility toward Iran and rally European support.

“Paris should beware of the Zionist regime’s false flag trap,” Mohebbi wrote on US social media platform X. He added that, unlike the US and Israel, the Revolutionary Guard does not include civilians among its targets.

Paris names Shahid Kaveh

The French government attributed the cyberattacks on Monday to Shahid Kaveh, a unit affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard’s electronic warfare and cyber defense organization. The French Foreign Ministry said the attacks hit refrigeration control systems at more than 700 retail locations overnight on Oct. 11-12, causing extensive damage, fires and food losses worth tens of millions of euros.

Paris also announced plans to summon Iran’s ambassador and to seek additional European sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities allegedly involved in the attacks.

Tehran calls accusations baseless

Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations on Tuesday as baseless. The ministry said Tehran would take measures to protect its national interests and security against what it described as unlawful foreign actions.

Titles :revolutionary guardirgchossein mohebbifranceiranshahid kavehcyberattackfalse flagisraeliran foreign ministry
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warns France of Israeli ‘false flag’ trap
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